2022-08-23 09:36:25.333 Player Wins $136,568 Club Keno Prize in Iron County

A Missouri Lottery Club Keno player won $136,568 on Aug. 16, using favorite numbers he’s played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. 

“I’ve hit seven out of seven spots,” the player said. “But that’s the first time I’ve ever hit eight out of eight.”

He was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3684, 210 Highway Y in Viburnum, when all eight of his numbers were among those drawn. Because he had also added the Double Bulls-Eye option, he won a base prize of $125,000. In addition, all 6-, 7- and 8-spot games have an automatic rolling Progressive Jackpot, which increased his total winnings to $136,568.

“It felt like I was having a heart attack!” he laughed. “Everyone thought I was lying!”

As for what he plans to do with the money, he said he and his wife already have some ideas.

“We’re thinking about taking a family trip to Hawaii,” he shared. 

Twenty numbers are drawn in Club Keno every four minutes. Players can choose to play one to 10 spots, with prizes increasing as more spots are played. Players can also add play options like the Multiplier, Bulls-Eye or Double Bulls-Eye to their tickets for a chance to win even larger prizes. 

In FY21, players in Iron County won more than $2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $200,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $261,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
 

