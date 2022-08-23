Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 224,075 in the last 365 days.

TBI Releases Annual Hate Crime Study

NASHVILLE – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual publication detailing the volume and nature of hate crime in Tennessee.

The report draws upon data submitted to the TBI through its Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS) program.

Among the findings of Hate Crime 2021:

  • The number of offenses categorized with a known bias motivation increased from 122 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.
  • Bias-motivated offenses categorized as Crimes Against Persons accounted for 73.48% of all reported hate crimes in 2021.
  • Of the bias-motivated Assaults reported, Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry bias accounted for 64.89% of reported incidents in 2021, while the second most frequently reported bias was Sexual Orientation, accounting for 14.89% of reported assaults.

“I am very proud of the efforts of all participating law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state to provide the data necessary to produce this report,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Our combined efforts have resulted in a successful program and this annual report detailing the nature of bias-motivated crime occurrences in our state.”

The full report is available for review and download on TBI’s website, at tbi.pub/reports.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Releases Annual Hate Crime Study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.