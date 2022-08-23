Submit Release
Impact Housing Group establishing operations in Oconee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Impact Housing Group, a premier manufacturer of modular design housing, today announced plans to establish operations in Oconee County. The company’s $30 million investment will create 215 new jobs over the next five years.

Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that provides solutions for more affordable homes that are assembled off-site in a controlled environment. This leads to faster delivery of environmentally sensitive homes that help open the door to home ownership for today’s families. 

Located on Oconee Business Parkway at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster, Impact Housing Group’s new operation addresses the increased affordable housing demand across the region.

Operations are expected to be online by August 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Impact Housing Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to Oconee County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“As more and more communities are challenged by the lack of essential housing, our new manufacturing facility in Westminster, S.C. will provide quality-engineered, modern, modular housing solutions at a more affordable price. Our homes will positively impact the quality of life and economic growth of people and their communities for a long time to come.” -Impact Housing Group President and CEO Cecil Phillips

"With their expertise in affordable housing, Impact Housing Group will be a great addition to the state and Oconee County. We welcome them to South Carolina and congratulate them on their $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs." -Gov. Henry McMaster              

“Impact Housing Group’s investment and related jobs will increase choices for all South Carolinians. We look forward to the impact this company will have on Oconee County and the state, as well as a strong partnership for years to come."-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Oconee County couldn’t be more excited and appreciative that Impact Housing Group has chosen our community for their new manufacturing facility. It is a testament to the county’s excellent business climate and a workforce that supports a number of diverse manufacturing operations, as well as the availability of key training partners, such as Tri County Tech, Hamilton Career Center and the efforts of Oconee Economic Alliance. We enthusiastically welcome Impact Housing Group to Oconee County!” -Oconee County District Three Councilman Paul Cain

