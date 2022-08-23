Submit Release
Kids Thrive Collaborate Launches Virtual Resource Rundown Sessions

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Kids Thrive Collaborative will begin holding weekly virtual information sessions on August 23 for parents and caregivers of children to share information on community-based mental and behavioral health services. 

“Resource Rundown sessions are designed to provide access to information and support for parents and caregivers on options to help their children thrive,” said Marilyn Pearce, Assistant to the DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Sessions are held during the lunch hour, and include a chat feature for submitting questions privately to the facilitator.”

Capture.JPG

The Kids Thrive Collaborative is part of an ongoing effort by DHHR to involve its bureaus, community partners and stakeholders to help ensure home and community-based services are available and accessible statewide to reduce the risk of out-of-home placement in institutional or other settings. 

“DHHR continues to improve access to community based mental health and social services and, whenever possible, divert children and youth from residential treatment or justice system involvement, so that kids and families can thrive in West Virginia,” added Pearce. 

The free lunchtime sessions will be held every Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. Registration is required. The sessions will be held weekly through the fall to allow parents and caregivers to attend on a date that is convenient for their work and family schedule. 

