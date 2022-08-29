Global Military Hydration Products Market is Expected to Display Higher Growth Rate by 2022-2028

Increasing concerns about health and safety in military operations and rising investments for developing advanced hydration product are expected to drive growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military hydration products market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing government initiatives to strengthen military operations and accessories, rising demand for high capacity, good quality, and long-lasting military hydration products, and rapid advancements in hydration and purification systems are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Military operations are planned and executed ensuring the availability of adequate and reliable water sources amidst military training and other operations as soldiers and military personnel need to hydration to stay physically fit and improve overall performance. The hydration products are highly preferred for carrying water/liquid for longer duration, and for easy dispensation. Over years, manufacturers have taken tremendous efforts to develop and launch various novel and improved versions of military hydration products. However, these products are not only limited to soldiers and military personnel. People engaged in active duty, recreational and sports activities such as trekking, hiking, or campaign also use these hydration products.

Factors such as increasing demand for hydration systems that are light in weight and easily portable and growing inclination towards military grade hydration products during military training due to high performance, easy dispensation, large carrying capacity, and long durability are expected to drive global market growth. In addition, rapidly expanding military and defense sectors globally, growing demand for various types of hydration packs, water bottles, bags, hydration accessories, and reservoirs, availability of water bottles with LCD screens, and increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

However, inaccessibility to latest hydration systems due to budget constraints, availability of counterfeit hydration products and purification systems, and difficulty in cleaning some hydration products are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Hydration Packs Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The hydration packs segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to high preference for hydration packs due to easy dispensation of water/liquid, increasing demand for hydration packs for military personnel, soldiers, athletes, and rising investments in developing more durable and improved hydration packs.

National Defense Industry Segment to Account for Significant Revenue Share:

The national defense industry segment is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus on improving military services and operations across the globe, high demand for various military hydration products by military personnel, security forces quenching their thirst even at remote locations, and increasing government spending on health and safety goods are expected to drive segment revenue growth going ahead.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of leading market players, availability of wide range of hydration products and systems, increasing government efforts to expand their armed forces in space, sea, land, and air, rapid technological advancements, and rising investments in research and development activities.

Military Hydration Products Market By Company:

• CamelBak

• Geigerrig

• HydraPak

• Osprey

• CoolGear

• Decathlon

• Cera Products

• Erfodyne

• Samsonite

• Leatt

• Salomon

The military hydration products market is segmented based on type, application and region:

Military Hydration Products Market Segment by Type:

• Hydration Packs

• Water Bottles

• Purification & Filtration

• Accessories

• Others

Military Hydration Products Market Segment by Application:

• National Defense Industry

• Military Training

• Others

Military Hydration Products Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Vietnam

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

