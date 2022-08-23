Cellularline to Showcase Game-changing Smartphone Accessories Powered by Microban® at IFA 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International is proud to support its phone accessories partner – Cellularline Group – as it exhibits at the upcoming IFA 2022 in Berlin from the 2nd to 6th of September. Cellularline is the European leader in smartphone accessories featuring built-in Microban antimicrobial technology, which proactively prevents the growth of microbes and keeps products cleaner.
Smartphone accessories come everywhere with us, so it is no surprise that consumers are concerned about the microbes that they pick up from the environment. As the leader in antimicrobial technology, Microban has partnered with Cellularline to develop a range of phone cases that actively resist bacterial growth for their expected lifetime. Microban antimicrobial technology is built into the cases during manufacture, helping to keep them cleaner between cleans and extend their usable lifetime.
Cellularline’s antimicrobial cases will be available to view at IFA 2022. The products will be showcased on an experiential display unit to help demonstrate the benefits of built-in Microban technology. Connect with Cellularline at Booth 110 in Hall 4.2 or visit www.microban.com/cellularline-group to learn more.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
Smartphone accessories come everywhere with us, so it is no surprise that consumers are concerned about the microbes that they pick up from the environment. As the leader in antimicrobial technology, Microban has partnered with Cellularline to develop a range of phone cases that actively resist bacterial growth for their expected lifetime. Microban antimicrobial technology is built into the cases during manufacture, helping to keep them cleaner between cleans and extend their usable lifetime.
Cellularline’s antimicrobial cases will be available to view at IFA 2022. The products will be showcased on an experiential display unit to help demonstrate the benefits of built-in Microban technology. Connect with Cellularline at Booth 110 in Hall 4.2 or visit www.microban.com/cellularline-group to learn more.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
Sarah Khan or Audrey Jestin
kdm communications limited
+44 1480405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com