Jardim Selects Property Management Firm Maxwell-Kates, Inc. As Managing Agent Of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell-Kates, Inc., an Associa company and leading provider of property management services in New York City, is pleased to announce that Jardim, a luxury condominium complex in West Chelsea has selected the company as its managing agent of record. The complex – designed by acclaimed Brazilian architect Isay Weinfeld and named after the Portuguese word for garden – occupies a block-through property between 27th and 28th streets and is located adjacent to the High Line park.

Jardim features 36 residences spread across two 11-story buildings, with an interior courtyard garden and a host of unique design features and luxury amenities. A mysterious, yet inviting, brick-vaulted private drive connects West 27th and 28th streets, leading to a brightly accented lobby. There, a latticed wall and panoramic vista of the garden's dense green space offers a dramatic entrance to Jardim's unique living experience.

"We are excited and honored to welcome Jardim to the Maxwell-Kates family," said Andy Marks, senior vice president of business development and marketing for Maxwell-Kates. "The complex is truly a work of modern art and we look forward to helping the board and residents elevate their level of service to new heights."

About Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

Maxwell-Kates, Inc. is a leading property management firm with over 36 years providing service excellence to its cooperative and condominium clients. It currently services nearly 165 buildings representing approximately 15,000 apartments, throughout New York City. It is a portfolio company of Associa. To learn more, visit www.maxwellkates.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maxwellkatesassocia

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Associa Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaxwellKates

Follow Associa on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxwell-kates

Join Associa on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Andy Marks Maxwell-Kates 212.545.6624 amarks@maxwellkates.com