CLARITY VALUE RAISES $2.5 MILLION SEED ROUND TO EMPOWER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES TO BETTER SERVE THEIR COMMUNITIES

Clarity Value Cristian Robiou, Clarity Value Founder & CEO

Funding will support product development and further expand sales at the local and state level

Clarity offers a novel, easy-to-use, software solution that works well for citizens and for government users across different agencies.” — Cristian Robiou

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Value, a technology company that modernizes government workflows and constituent services, announced that it has raised $2.5 million in seed funding from a group of strategic investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Newtype Ventures, Gaingels and Arogeti Endeavors.

Clarity Value is deploying these resources to develop software that enables governments to streamline and improve access to a range of services such as building permitting, business licensing and public records requests. In 2021, Clarity secured deals to provide case management solutions to several state and local government entities, including the Florida Department of Health and the City of Atlanta.

"Governments are frustrated by outdated technology, complex processes and too much busywork. Citizens and businesses are frustrated, too,” said Cristian Robiou, Clarity’s Founder and CEO. “Clarity offers a novel, easy-to-use, software solution that works well for citizens and for government users across different agencies.”

“Many of the frustrations citizens encounter when dealing with local government agencies are due to fragmented, antiquated legacy systems,” said Scott Arogeti, a Partner at Arogeti Endeavors and former executive branch government official. “Clarity Value’s platform delivers an all-in-one operating system for government, resulting in a more intuitive experience for both citizens and administrators.”

According to Tamika Spirling-Brooks, Director of Employee and Labor Relations for the City of Atlanta, “Clarity Value has been a great partner helping us create a digitized intake process for our department. We very much appreciate the responsiveness of Clarity’s team and their success configuring a system customized for our needs.”

The close of the seed round marks a moment of rapid expansion for Clarity Value, which has addressed the skepticism governments often have toward new software vendors. The company has recently closed deals with the states of Florida and Georgia and has grown its team to support large customers, hiring a Head of Customer Success as well as additional engineering and operations staff. Clarity intends to use proceeds from the raise and from deal revenue to expand its talent pool of software developers and sales team.

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the dire need to digitize government workflows and services,” says Veronica Juarez, a Scout with Lightspeed Venture Partners and seasoned Silicon Valley tech executive. “Clarity makes government more efficient and accessible, especially for the communities that rely most on public services.”

Clarity’s positive reception has energized Robiou and his expanding team. “We have received great feedback from our customers who say our software has saved them time and improved their services. That’s been very rewarding because our goal all along has been to make governments more efficient and responsive to the public.”