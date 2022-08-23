Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for July 2022 

Boston, MA — August 23, 2022 - Local unemployment rates dropped in nine labor areas, increased in five, and remained unchanged in ten labor market areas, in the state during the month of July compared to June, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to July 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, three areas gained jobs. The increases occurred in the Barnstable Town (+4.1%), Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+0.3%), and Worcester (+0.1%) areas.

From July 2021 to July 2022, thirteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.8%), Springfield (+4.4%), Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford (+3.9%), and Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem (+3.5%) areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for July 2022 was 3.5 percent, unchanged from the June estimate.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of July 2022 was 3.5 percent, down two-tenths of a percentage point from the June 2022 estimate of 3.7 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 13,500 jobs in July, and an over-the-year gain of 134,500 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

NOTES: The preliminary August 2022 and the revised July 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, September 16, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi. See the 2022 Media Advisory for a complete list of release dates.

