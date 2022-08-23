NCRI-US PRESS CONFERENCE: Federal Complaint Against Ebrahim Raisi for Role in 1988 Massacre in Iran. Former US Attorney General, Lawyers to Present Details and Statutory Basis, August 25, 2022

The 81st U.S. Attorney General, Michael Mukasey, Plaintiffs' Counsel to Present Details and Statutory Basis.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, August 25, 2022, the National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a press conference to present details of the complaint filed in a federal court in Manhattan against Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Iranian regime, just weeks before his trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The statutory bases of the complaint and the charges against Raisi, will also be presented.

The 81st U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey will attend the conference as well as the counsel representing the plaintiffs in the case.

A fatwa (a religious edict) issued by Ruhollah Khomeini, in the summer of 1988, resulted in some 30,000 political prisoners, more than 90% of whom were members and supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK), being hanged, and others tortured. “Death Commissions,” established by the clerical regime across the country to carry out the fatwa, decided which prisoners would live and which would be killed, after interrogations lasting a few minutes.

Ebrahim Raisi was a member of the Death Commission in Tehran and was, therefore, personally responsible for the executions and torture that ensued.

The complaint’s plaintiffs are individual political prisoners who survived the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran, and the families whose loved ones were murdered.

This is the first time that a court will have the opportunity to examine allegations that the mullahs’ president committed gross violations of international human rights law, including crimes against humanity, for which he should be held accountable.



DATE: Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 10:30 am (EDT) - Washington, DC

RSVP is required and available for accredited journalists.

FOR media inquiries, please contact: mediaATncrius.org.



These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.