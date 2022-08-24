Submit Release
CPG Marketing Firm Thomas|Ferrous Launches Promotional Grape Bag Campaign for Pandol Bros.

Thomas|Ferrous launches Wounded Warrior Project® promotional grape bag campaign for client Pandol Bros.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas|Ferrous, a marketing and design agency with a focus in consumer packaged goods, recently launched a new promotional campaign with specially designed Pandol Bros. grape bags that honor and support our wounded service members. The bag design incorporates the distinctive Wounded Warrior Project logo. Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families and their caregivers to help them to achieve their highest ambition.

The Pandol Grapes Wounded Warrior Project bags will be available in stores throughout the country leading up to Veterans Day.

As CPG marketing specialists, the Thomas|Ferrous website features a range of package designs that can be found in leading retail stores across the country and parts of the world.

Good package design can be a crucial and determining factor in a tough retail environment. Whether companies need a partial update or a complete rethinking of their packaging program, Thomas|Ferrous has the skills, knowledge and vision to make it a success. Thomas|Ferrous encourages businesses who are in need of an update or an innovative refresh of their product packaging to contact their team of experts to learn more and experience the Thomas|Ferrous difference.

About Thomas|Ferrous
Thomas|Ferrous is a full-service, consumer packaged goods marketing and communications agency. We bring awareness to products, cultivate product differentiation, increase brand relevance, and enhance and sustain customer engagement for clients. From Sacramento, California, Thomas|Ferrous provides services in research, design, marketing, advertising, social media, communications, branding and packaging. Since 2002, Thomas|Ferrous has provided complete marketing solutions by combining insightful, strategic planning with breakthrough content and advertising, and outstanding package and materials design. We use sophisticated tools and strategies to help our clients fulfill critical growth objectives.

Jay Thomas
Thomas|Ferrous
+1 916-440-9600
jay@thomasferrous.com

