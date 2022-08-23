Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – September 14, 2022 930am-11am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which previously occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

For the September session, the schedule is:

9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner, Data Collections)

10:00 am – 10:30 am Early Childhood Data (Tammi Hicken, Early Childhood Education)

10:30 am – 11:00 am ADVISER Follow Up Collection (Naomi Kohles, Service Desk)

Additionally, a pre-recorded presentation related to the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment, Food and Nutrition Services (PPRA FNS) will be available closer to the September date.

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/

(Archive recordings of past webinars are available under the accordion menus approximately 48 hours following the live broadcast.)