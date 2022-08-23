CLARIFIED PRECISION MEDICINE AND MYRIAD GENETICS PARTNER TO ADVANCE PERSONALIZED PATIENT CARE AND TREATMENT PLANS

Partnership creates new Molecular Tumor Board with peer-to-peer service to support interpreting results from molecular tests

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [TAMPA, FL, August 10, 2022] — Clarified Precision Medicine today announced a partnership with Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) to advance the interpretation and integration of genetic insights to guide clinical care and improve patient outcomes. Through the partnership, healthcare providers using Myriad’s Precise™ Oncology Solutions–a comprehensive suite offering germline testing, tumor molecular profiling and companion diagnostic testing–will have access to precision oncology expertise through a newly formed Molecular Tumor Board.

The Molecular Tumor Board will meet virtually once a month and is comprised of Clarified and Myriad clinical experts who will provide state-of-the-art, evidence-based assessments of cancer treatment cases. Providers can submit a request to have cases reviewed via Myriad’s "MTB" website. In addition, providers using Precise have access to Clarified’s peer-to-peer consultation service, allowing them to get direct support with interpreting and acting on Myriad molecular testing results.

“Precision medicine is highly specialized like many healthcare fields,” said Dr. Howard McLeod, an internationally renowned precision oncologist. “When a patient gets a CT scan, a radiologist reads the images and provides an interpretation, in addition to the primary physician. We want to deliver this same level of expert review for genomic medicine. We want to make sure someone has the healthcare team’s back, providing robust, evidence-based treatment options for complex cases.”

“Cancer outcomes are improving through advanced therapy matching realized by recent advances in molecular testing. Myriad’s goal is to help providers simplify testing and results so they can focus on what’s most important—taking the best care of their patients,” said Thomas Slavin, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Myriad Genetics. “The case discussions with Clarified’s precision oncology team of experts will promote efficient, cutting edge cancer care.”

Clarified Precision Medicine is a medical management company that provides doctors and cancer patients with targeted, actionable treatment recommendations based on expert medical review of the genetic variations specific to their tumor. Clarified can use the results of any commercially available tumor sequencing test to provide ranked options for FDA-approved treatments, off-label therapy, and clinical trials. For more information, visit www.clarifiedprecisionmedicine.com.

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com. Myriad and Precise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc.



