CLARIFIED PRECISION MEDICINE ACQUIRES INTERPARES BIOMEDICINE

Clarified Precision MedicineTM recently finalized the acquisition of Tampa-based Interpares Biomedicine, Inc. Clarified Precision MedicineTM, which relocated to Tampa, FL in early 2021, is developing streamlined solutions to make world class precision medicine expertise accessible to every cancer patient and every oncology practice. Their first product, ClarifiedSelectTM, provides doctors and patients with clear medical interpretations of any commercial comprehensive genomic profiling platform and a ranked list of treatment options reviewed by nationally recognized precision oncology experts.

The acquisition of Interpares Biomedicine, Inc. expands Clarified’s precision medicine portfolio to include Interpares’ OncoGuardianTM product, which is being developed to help avoid extreme toxicities, optimize supportive care, and improve overall clinical efficiency. Interpares Biomedicine initially licensed technology out of Moffitt Cancer Center to better identify cancer patients who might benefit from a new class of drugs, immune checkpoint inhibitors, that can be very effective in some patients, but not others. Because these drugs can also cause significant toxicities that are both dangerous and very costly, the company began developing its OncoGuardianTM product to utilize genetic sequencing results from patients to identify those that may have a higher risk of extreme toxicities as well as inform supportive care options. The company won the 2017 BioFlorida BioPitch competition.

“When many people refer to precision medicine, they are talking about targeting therapy based on specific variations in tumor DNA,” said Dr. Howard McLeod, President, Interpares Biomedicine. “However, variations in a patient’s DNA may affect the safety and efficacy of specific treatments, including risk of severe or life threatening adverse events. Patient safety is an equally important consideration when determining treatment. Optimally, you want to take into account efficacy as well as safety when deciding what is best for your patient.”

By integrating the OncoGuardian product into their portfolio, Clarified Precision MedicineTM

addresses both the question of efficacy and safety of potential treatment options. The ClarifiedSelectTM product utilizes information about a patient’s tumor DNA to determine which treatments are most likely to benefit the patient, while the OncoGuardianTM product uses information about the patient’s own DNA to determine which treatments might be harmful to the patient. Together, this information can be used by the patient and their care team to determine the best treatment option for them based on a personalized risk and benefit profile.

Jody Simon, CEO, Clarified Precision MedicineTM, said, “The acquisition of Interpares Biomedicine addresses an important need voiced by the clinical community. Efficacy and safety are like two sides of the same coin. We believe we can help patients and physicians make the best treatment decisions by maximizing the likelihood that a therapy will be effective and minimizing the likelihood that the patient will suffer from any severe adverse events from treatment.”



Clarified Precision MedcineTM, LLC

Clariifi is a precision medicine company providing doctors and cancer patients with targeted, actionable treatment recommendations based on the genetic variations specific to their tumor. Clariifi can use the results of any commercially available tumor sequencing test to provide ranked options for FDA-approved treatments, off-label therapy, and clinical trials.

For more information, visit https://clarifiedprecisionmedicine.com/



