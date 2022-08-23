HPIL Holding (HPIL) Updates Shareholders
EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCOUVER, B.C., August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) announces updates on its progress to return to full compliance on the OTC and its plan to enable funding, and continued commitment to ramp its businesses.
HPIL Holding continues to make progress with getting its financial statements audited. Once audited, the Company plans to file a Form 10 with the SEC and thereafter, engage a sponsored Market Maker to become SEC compliant. At the same time, it will file the audited statements with the BCSC in British Columbia.
"The Audit continues to progress, and we are hopeful that the audit will be complete by the end of the third quarter of 2022” stated Stephen Brown, CEO of HPIL. After searching for the best option for HPIL it was decided that the best path forward is to do our best to becoming fully SEC compliant and to continue with our plan of getting back on track under the HPIL SYMBOL” Mr. Brown continued...
“The Company is negotiating to acquire a fully compliant CSE shell which will enable HPIL to access previously announced funding from GEM of $CAD 32M/75M. On 5/18/22: https://www.gemny.com/closed-transactions-2022/
This path enables us to further develop and aggressively build out our existing divisions along with pursuing other exciting platforms giving us positions in the Gaming and Digital Media markets, including - WGG Gaming Tournaments, ZIPPA platform, and our upcoming HUMM Token music a blockchain platform, along with other projects we are contemplating", stated Stephen Brown.
HPIL is currently pursuing its legal claim and ownership against both Lord Ferrox Tutinean and Michael Torrey for the proposed Power Train that HPIL named Apogee.
HPIL Holding will host its next Investor conference call following the completion of Audited financials and SEC filings - expected in September 2022. The official date and time for this conference will be released at a later date.
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information: info@hpilholding.ca
Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO
www.hpilholding.ca
HPIL Holding
+1 778-819-1956
email us here
