Re: Lane closure Interstate 89
Road is back open at this time, please drive carefully
Tracy Callahan
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: (802)878-7111
Fax: (802)878-3173
Sent: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 7:40 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Lane closure Interstate 89
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 Southbound and Northbound are down to one lane due to a traffic hazard, in the area of mile marker 74.4. The passing lanes are closed, the travel lanes remain open.
There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
