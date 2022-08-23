Lane closure Interstate 89

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 Southbound and Northbound are down to one lane due to a traffic hazard, in the area of mile marker 74.4. The passing lanes are closed, the travel lanes remain open.

There is currently no time estimate on when the roadway will reopen. Specific details are not yet known, updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.