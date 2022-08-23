Re: Route 108 smugglers notch
Road is back opened at this time, please drive carefully
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 108 Smugglers notch jeffersonville is blocked / impassable in both directions due to a Commercial vehicle blocking the roadway
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
