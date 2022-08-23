Re: Route 108 smugglers notch

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 108 Smugglers notch jeffersonville is blocked / impassable in both directions due to a Commercial vehicle blocking the roadway

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

