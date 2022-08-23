Healthmetryx Joins NVIDIA Inception
Program nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.
Healthmetryx today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.
— Louis A. Young, II, Founding CEO, Healthmetryx, Inc.
Healthmetryx is a health data analytics company that specializes in breath-based, respiratory, early-detection, and self-monitoring technology. Through its patent-pending, wearable, data-collection device, the Clarinet®, the company originates anonymized, real-time, respiratory data and ambient air-composition data for organizations and individuals to monitor respiratory health and achieve organizational goals.
NVIDIA Inception will support Healthmetryx in its development of proprietary AI pattern recognition algorithms that identify the presence, unique combinations, and intensities of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), O2, and CO2 contained in both the inhaled and exhaled breath of Clarinet users, as well as help the company develop the predictive models it needs to further understand VOC effects on human health. Inception will also offer Healthmetryx the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.
“We are thrilled to join NVIDIA Inception, a premier program for AI and data science startups,” said Louis A. Young, II, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthmetryx, Inc. “Working with NVIDIA, I look forward to seeing our AI, 3D imaging, and predictive learning initiatives not only take shape but become a reality and the future of Healthmetryx.”
NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.
About Healthmetryx, Inc.
Healthmetryx, Inc. (HMX), of Boston, Massachusetts, is a health data analytics company that specializes in breath-based, respiratory, early-detection/self-monitoring technology. Through its patent-pending, wearable, data-collection device, the Clarinet®, the company produces anonymized, real-time, respiratory data and ambient air-composition data. The firm’s mission is to provide worldwide respiratory early-detection capability by democratizing access to personal health data. Healthmetryx equips individuals with an exceptional array of breath-based, early-detection data and tools to remotely self-monitor and detect incremental changes in their respiratory and health status. The firm also provides governments, clinical researchers, pharmaceutical companies, corporate wellness programs, and other organizations with the actionable, meaningful data they need to gain health insights, find correlations, foster changes, and solve problems. Founded in 2020, HMX holds two patent licenses in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop breath-based, health-monitoring technologies. For more information, please call (978) 870-6521 or visit www.healthmetryx.com.
