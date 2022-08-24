Submit Release
Plant Based Proteins - MarketsandMarkets Virtual Conference on The Ongoing Food Revolution!

PUNE, MH, INDIA, August 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the UN, meat & dairy production undeniably accounts for over 14% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Combined with ethical concerns regarding animal slaughter, an ever-increasing chunk of vegan population & huge investments into novel food products which imitate traditional meats, the plant-based food industry is estimated to grow into a $68 billion market worldwide.

The MARKETSANDMARKETS PLANT BASED & ALTERNATIVE PROTEIN VIRTUAL CONFERENCE scheduled for the 17th-18th October shall convene top industry leaders to explore key factors driving the immense growth of plant-based alternatives, reasons for opting against meat consumption, innovations for new products entering various markets & crucial regulatory requirements moulding research and development.

As plant based foods begin to close the gap in mimicking inherently unique characteristics like taste, texture & aroma will providing similar levels of nutrition, investments & interest within this ecosystem are primed to soar. With this market expanding from a relatively niche property into a full-fledged industry, understanding the needs & requirements of the vegetarian and vegan target audience shall be the most crucial factor in deciding which companies emerge as leaders in the field.

KEY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION AT THE VIRTUAL EVENT:

• Alternative proteins & nutrition.
• Cellular agriculture & the future of cell-based protein.
• Impact of the pandemic on the global food chain in 2021.
• How do plant-based meats positively effect climate change?
• Veganism and the subtle changes in consumer behaviour.
• Precision Fermentation to create product replacements for milk & egg protein.

A GLIMPSE OF THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:

• TYLER MAYORAS, Co-Founder, COOL BEANS
• SETH TIBBOTT, Founder and Chairman, THE TOFURKY COMPANY
• STEVE HAMON, CEO, THE VEGAN SOCIETY
• JJ KASS, Vice President Business Development & Strategy, TINDLE
• SADRAH SCHADEL, Co-Founder & CEO, NO EVIL FOODS

EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY!

MarketsandMarkets™ is a revenue impact and advisory firm, providing quantified B2B research to over 10,000 clients worldwide.

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

