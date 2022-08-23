Governor Lamont’s 2022 Back-to-School Message

Submit Release
08/23/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today shared the following back-to-school video message onto his social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube:

Transcript:

All right, everybody. It’s almost back-to-school time and it’s going to be great back in the classroom.

Get to know your teachers. Parents, get to know the teachers, as well. Make this the very best beginning for the new school year. By the way, best beginning for the new school year – one of the best school systems in the world. WalletHub just ranked Connecticut number two. Massachusetts, we’re coming to get you next.

Anyway, you’ve got a few more days for the sales tax-free holiday. So, make sure your child is looking sharp for that first day of school. I’ll look forward to getting some of those first days as well.

