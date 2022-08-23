Black L.U.V. Festival Returns to its’ Beginnings
Celebrating 25 Years of Love, Unity, and Vision In Fort Dupont ParkWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival returns Saturday, September 3, 2022, celebrating at Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it all started 25 years ago! Presented by Social Art and Culture, #blackluvfest25 is sponsored partly by the DC Housing Finance Agency, the DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, and the DC Department of Energy and Environment. This festival will be filled with music, poetry, and information. The event kicks off at 2 pm and continues until 9:45 pm. This FREE family-friendly event is open to ALL to celebrate the best of Black culture, arts and entertainment, and activism in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.
This momentous occasion hosts a stage featuring performances by Plunky & Oneness, YahZarah, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Proverbs Reggae Band, and poet Laini Mataka; along with DJs Scientific and Underdog. Lastly, the festival continues to honor icons for decades of social impact within the Black Community. Recognition for The Fannie Lou Hamer World Community Service Awards celebrates two couples: Globally Renowned Artists Allen Uzikee Nelson and Januwa Moja presented by Grammy-nominated Poet Theresa Tha Songbird, and legendary Radio Personality Kojo Nnamdi honoring iconic filmmakers Haile Gerima and Shirikiana Aina Gerima. Additionally, Sugar Bear and EU will receive the Scotty Beats Stop the Violence Music Award presented by Councilman Kenyan McDuffie.
Karen Baker, Social Art and Culture, explains, “The return of Black L.U.V. Festival is a labor of love. With the loss of so many Black cultural arts events in DC, such as Stone Soul Picnic, Black Family Reunion, Unifest, U Street Festival, Georgia Avenue Day, Caribbean Day Parade, Malcolm X Day, the Black L.U.V. Fest25 wants to honor these events while continuing to return and address current social issues that impact our communities currently.” Kymone Freeman, Founder, Black L.U.V. Festival, “We have a false narrative: Gentrification is like the big giant that lives up in the hills and comes down to the city and terrorizes people. It’s man-made. It’s not like rain and clouds. It’s not a thing of nature. It requires a different plan.” [The NYTimes, August 12, 2022]
Black L.U.V. Fest25 hosts a marketplace curated by Nubian Hueman featuring Black-owned small businesses of the DMV, along with an Environmental Justice pavilion presented by the DC Department of Energy and Environment and Words Beats & Life youth pavilion. In addition, the day hosts even more activities with a community resource area featuring partners: American Diabetes Association, 11th St Bridge Park, Empower DC, The MEDI Community Resource Center, Ward 8 Community Economic Development, Spaces In Action, and Social Security Works. Media Partners: We Act Radio, WPFW 89.3FM, Washington Informer, and SMOGO TV. Community Supporters: Listen Local First and Usual Suspectz.
Karen Baker
Social Art and Culture
+1 2024097757
email us here
Social Art and Culture Presents 25th Anniversary of the Black L.U.V. Festival