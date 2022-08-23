Gupshup Hires Bruno Montoro as Business Head for Latin America
I am happy to join Gupshup at a very exciting time. I look forward to helping local enterprises transform the omnichannel customer experience and connect one-on-one with every consumer at scale.”SAN FRANCISCO , SAO PAULO, USA / BRAZIL, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gupshup, a leading global conversational engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Bruno Montoro as Business Head for Latin America (LATAM). Bruno will lead Sales and Business Development, supporting Gupshup’s rapidly growing business, and will closely collaborate with enterprises in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia to help them drive richer, more intuitive consumer engagement.
LATAM has become Gupshup’s fastest-growing region globally, outside India. It is a messaging-first market, and consumers increasingly prefer messaging as the primary way to engage with local businesses.
“We want to help businesses make consumer engagement truly interactive, more personalized, and always-on. To support growing demand for our solutions, we are making significant investments in technology, infrastructure, partnerships, and local talent in the region”, said Ravi Sundararajan, COO, Gupshup. “I am excited to welcome Bruno, an experienced business leader with a proven track record in building and scaling new technology businesses, including WhatsApp business messaging.”
Bruno joins Gupshup from Meta, where he spent ten years working in the advertising and business messaging sales divisions. He was a founding member of Meta's WhatsApp GTM in LATAM. In the last three years, Bruno and his team engaged with top enterprises in LATAM to evangelize the WhatsApp Business Platform. Before Meta, Bruno spent almost a decade working in marketing and advertising, with close to two decades of experience overall.
"Many brands are already using conversational engagement technologies to dial up consumer delight, generate more revenues and lower costs”, said Bruno Montoro, LATAM Business Head, Gupshup. “I am happy to join Gupshup at a very exciting time. I look forward to helping local enterprises transform the omnichannel customer experience and connect one-on-one with every consumer at scale."
