U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command to reveal insights into the MQ-9 Reaper at the UAV Technology 2022 Conference

UAV Technology Conference 2022 - Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

The Lead Evaluator Pilot and MQ-9 Branch Chief of the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) has been announced to present at UAV Technology 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, it was announced that an MQ-9 Reaper drone was refuelled by a joint-service, medium-lift, multimission tilt-rotor aircraft, displaying joint manship between two U.S. armed forces services.

A U.S. Air Force representative from the 163rd Attack Wing, said this was the first time an MQ-9 Reaper was refuelled by a joint platform and just the second time an MQ-9 got gasoline from another aircraft.

The training also enabled the 163rd Attack Wing to perform “Reaper ACE,” or “agile combat employment,” which involves shifting activities away from centralized physical infrastructures and toward a network of smaller, scattered sites. *

SAE Media Group is delighted to announce expert speaker, Major Joseph Ritter, Lead Evaluator Pilot and MQ-9 Branch Chief of the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), at the 7th Annual UAV Technology Conference.

Taking place on 26-27 September 2022 in London, UK, this unique conference will enable delegates to hear more updates about the MQ-9 Reaper and its requirements for future operations.

To view the full conference agenda, please visit ..

In his presentation titled, ‘Special Forces RPA Capabilities in Urban Operations’, Major Joseph Ritter will give delegates an insight into:

• Current MQ-9 Operational Considerations and SOF unique considerations

• An overview of the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper and future requirements for future operations

• Providing a force multiplier for urban ground commanders through enhanced ISR & strike capabilities

• RPA Enterprise readiness and training considerations

A snapshot of the interview with Major Joseph Ritter:

Q: Where do you see the future challenges for UAV/RPAS integration moving forward?

A: “I think there is a strong risk of capability outpacing doctrine. The missions that were appropriate for RPAs against ISIS may not be the missions that are appropriate against new adversaries, so the military RPA community will need to honestly assess its capabilities against requirements to determine the appropriate way to employ the assets, and aggressively work to ensure operational plans make best use of what the platforms can do. This may require new models of command and control and will likely impact the support architecture associated with RPA missions.”

Visit the Download Centre to view the full speaker interview and more valuable content at http://www.uav-technology.org/PR6.

UAV Technology Conference

26-27 September 2022

London, UK

#UAVTechnology2022

Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

*Source: frontierindia.com

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For more information on delegate places, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 207 827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk.

--- ENDS ---

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

