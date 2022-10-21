Hip Hop with Raw Street Lyricism and Introspective Storytelling- Grim Moses Drops a Fiery New EP ‘Supreme Grodd’
A bold and passionate new release, ‘Supreme Grodd’ is a fantastic new EP by an artist who hopes to rejuvenate Hip Hop with authentic tastePHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making his mark in the Hip Hop genre in his own unique style, solo singer-songwriter Grim Moses depicts a moving and impactful story with his new drop. Undergirded by a context that stands in stark difference from contemporary mainstream Hip-Hop artists, Grim Moses’ introspective tones and satirical, hard-hitting street lyricism showcase all he has to offer.
Titled ‘Supreme Grodd’, Grim Moses ambitious new EP has been produced by Solomon Strange, under the banner of Ghost Gun Records and Clothing. Having released for audiences on August 1st, 2022, the new EP is an effort by the artist to cement himself as a dynamic and timeless new force in the Hip Hop and Rap world.
‘Supreme Grodd’ is a gripping new album which utilizes storytelling and abstract wordplay to take the listener on a journey of Grim Moses’ younger years. The new album also features incredible contributions by Snotty and Allah Preme of The Umbrella Collective.
The new EP follows up on the artist’s previous records including, ‘Paisan EP’, ‘Flowers for a Hater’, ‘Brando’s War Paint’, and other compelling works.
Enlightening audiences to find their own personal strength and expressing their truths, Grim Moses’ music is perched upon the theme of consistently improving oneself, unaffected by outside forces. He hopes to continue to improve his craft, get back into performing and ultimately stay humble throughout his musical journey.
“I believe that music is an art form that should be motivated by the artist’s need to create. My main inspiration is ‘how can I create something that others will find inspiring or relatable’,” says Grim Moses regarding his music and the thinking behind it.
Visit Grim Moses’ website to check out, stream, and download the new album “Supreme Grodd”! Follow the artist on Instagram @grimmoses for updates on new releases and reach out through email grimmoses1@gmail.com for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities!
ABOUT
Grim Moses is a talented singer-songwriter and artist who has been making music for 20+ years, producing and writing mind-bending concepts since 2001. Born in Texas, Grim Moses’ early life was dominated by witnessing domestic violence and drug abuse in his household. In such times, Moses found much closure in music, having been introduced to 80s Rock and Classic Rock music at a young age.
Deciding to set his life’s ways right, Grim Moses ended up in Phoenix, Arizona in 2003, where he met members of The Society of Invisibles and started making music with the group. In the following years, Grim Moses and The Society of Invisibles performed with several esteemed acts including Jeru the Damaja, Sean Price, Chino Xl and Cannibal Ox. and others. The artist has also received accolades such as Best Album of 2021 for ‘Flowers for a Hater’, featuring in the ‘Top 10’ of Insomniac magazine, and The Smoking Section’s Best of 2021, as well as Best of Bandcamp 2019.
