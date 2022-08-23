UK-based EV battery recycling startup appoints CEO ahead of UK launch
UK-based EV battery recycling startup, Gigamine, announces the appointment of Jerry Williams as CEO as it starts operations in the UK.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gigamine, a UK-based startup developing technology to recycle lithium-ion EV batteries, announces the appointment of Jerry Williams as CEO.
Williams joins a team including Chairman the Lord Sarfraz, Founding Director Ben Goldsmith, Founding Director Ali Erfan and Operations Director Peter Cowan.
Gigamine is today a team of experts from various fields including mining, finance and environmentalism. The startup is continuously hiring with the plan to further grow the team in 2022.
Earlier this year, Gigamine attracted substantial early-stage investment from global VC fund 7percent Ventures, as well as a number of prominent angel investors, including Formula E and Extreme E founder, Alejandro Agag. Williams and the team are planning to raise additional funds this year to start the build of Gigamine’s first battery recycling facility in the UK, at the start of 2023.
Gigamine works closely with leaders in key industries to make the recycling of all kinds of transport-related lithium-ion batteries viable and sustainable. The startup recently partnered with battery R&D and production company, InoBat, and continues to build its network with other leading R&D organisations to improve the efficiency of materials recycling from used batteries.
A trained engineer, Williams has 35 years of experience in leadership roles in the defence, consultancy and advanced engineering sectors. He started his career with 12 years in the British Army - including roles with the Gurkhas and Royal Marines.
Williams left the army as a Major to launch a commercial career leading successful teams at companies including McKinsey, defence technology company, QinetiQ, and advanced technology company, Prodrive.
Williams said: “I am excited to bring my experience in leadership and the advanced engineering sector to help steer the company as it rapidly grows.
“Gigamine is launching in the UK to allow us to leverage its world-class universities and research facilities, but we have our sights set on much more. This EV recycling technology has the potential to make huge strides in optimising the efficiency and effectiveness of the EV battery recycling process, significantly improving both the sustainability of EV battery manufacturing, and accessibility to the critical materials needed for that manufacture.
“I am looking forward to working with the team to make the most of opportunities to innovate with vehicle manufacturers, and battery producers. Gigamine already has a number of exciting partnerships around the world, but we are only just getting started.”
Williams has helped scale SMEs in advanced engineering and motorsport sectors. He adds a wealth of commercial and technical expertise to Gigamine’s growing team as it attracts investment to grow an international Li-ion battery recycling business with a world-leading research and development capability.
Peter Cowan, Operations Director at Gigamine, said: “We are very happy to be joined by somebody with Jerry’s vast expertise across a number of relevant industries. As we take our first steps on the international stage, Jerry’s leadership and business acumen will help Gigamine’s offering reach its key targets.”
About Gigamine:
Founded in 2021, Gigamine is a UK startup developing the technology to recycle lithium-ion EV batteries efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. Backed by world-leading technology, Gigamine is pioneering a sustainable and globally scalable model for lithium-ion battery recycling, which will radically reduce the world's reliance on mining rare and expensive materials and move key industries towards a more sustainable innovation model. Gigamine works closely with leaders in key industries to make all kinds of transport-related lithium-ion battery recycling viable.
For more information and news on Gigamine, please visit www.gigamine.co.uk
