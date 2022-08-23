NAFS Acquires 100% Stake Equity in Eterna Primavera Ventures S.A.S.
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)MIAMI, FL, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) announces the acquisition of (EPV) Eterna Primavera Ventures S.A.S. of the Republic of Colombia, a.k.a. Web 3 Holdings. Web 3 Holdings develops, acquires and expands Web 3.0 assets with its primary focus in the global events industry. The Company has developed a series of events called Xpo.Crypto through its deEvents platform. deEvents is leveraging leading edge technology to bring Web 3.0 into events and conferences. The Company is addressing the fast-growing cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America to expand its business by bringing Web 3.0 to the events space and other industries.
Mr. Frank Yglesias, CEO of NAFS commented, "The acquisition of Web 3 Holdings will strengthen the value of the company and during the weeks to come NAFS will be making many quick changes, to adjust to the fast pace environment that the team at Web 3 Holdings envisions to be the new direction of the company."
ABOUT EPV and Web 3 Holdings
EPV a.k.a. Web 3 Holdings is a Web 3.0 events and technology Company creating and leveraging cutting edge developed decentralized applications at hosted events including conferences, XPO.CRYPTO, Music, Dance, Art, NFT and Metaverse events. Xpo.Crypto is a new conference event combining Web 3.0 technology, art, music and culture during its VIP Week November 8-13, 2022 and the conference dates November 12-13, 2022. Visitors from over thirty countries will be attending this unique Blockchain industry event with content on NFTs, Defi, Metaverse, Bitcoin Mining, Stablecoins, Payments, Regulation and Security.
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand, Inc., is a decentralized finance (DeFi) holding company that actively seeks to drive investments into worldwide industry leading DeFi companies, contributing to the continued development and expansion of the world's leading DeFi projects. The Company will look to identify investment opportunities in the high growth DeFi sector within Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company will focus on investments in DeFi, or decentralized finance otherwise known as open finance, a disruptive technology that uses the blockchain technology to create lower cost, more efficient and secure way of providing services.
