Antonio Romero Releases New Collection "Painting Pictures"

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to producing the soundtrack to your life, there is arguably no finer artist than Antonio Romero. Composer, multi- instrumentalist, and sound designer whose work has appeared on HBO, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and commercials for Blue Chip Companies American Express, Coca-Cola, General Motors, and Citibank, his new album "Painting Pictures" is a breath-taking ride through the mind of a sound alchemist at the top of his game.

13 instrumental tracks that swim invitingly between South-American folk, Afro-Latin rhythms with flourishes of avant-garde experimental film scoring, the listener will become lost in the majesty of his work.

"Painting Pictures" is simply exceptional; From the opening bars of "By The Falls" which embrace the listener in the lush eeriness of a world understated, the experience transports you to a world of idyllic pleasures. The entire album is written, arranged, produced, recorded and mixed by Antonio and showcases his absolute mastery of sonic exploration and storytelling through music.

Incorporating Electric and Acoustic Guitar, Bass, South American fretted string instruments including the Charango, Ronroco, and Venezuelan Cuatro, Cello, Prepared Piano, Tape Loops, Hurdy Gurdy, Dobro, Pedal Steel Guitar, Hammered Dulcimer, Synthesizers, Ethnic Percussion, and Drums, his consummate skills are front and center in every single delectable moment. Showcasing to the industry just why his compositions are the perfect accompaniment for film, TV and podcasts, there is no doubt that this collection of emotional instrumentals will resonate with directors, producers and music supervisors across the entertainment business.

"Painting Pictures" firmly reinforces his reputation as a cutting-edge artist and as you venture through the album, listeners can imagine the environments, places and all-consuming atmosphere they will create for any production they are a part of. Graceful, intelligent, moving and undoubtedly intoxicating, "Painting Pictures" does exactly that. Creating spaces in the mind where only beauty exists.

Hyperfollow and Pre-save download link
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/antonioromero/painting-pictures-2

Additional Musicians
Vera Romero - Trumpet and Mellophone
Marcus Romero - Oboe

Contact
www.antoineopeng.com
Instagram/Twitter @antoineopeng
Email info@antoineopeng.com

Antonio Romero
Antonio Romero
info@antoineopeng.com

You just read:

Antonio Romero Releases New Collection "Painting Pictures"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antonio Romero
Antonio Romero info@antoineopeng.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Antonio Romero Releases New Collection "Painting Pictures"
Ed Roman Releases Award-Winning Music Video For “I Have a Dream”
Queenie Drops New Studio Work "Man Made”
View All Stories From This Author