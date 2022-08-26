Something new with a girlish feel: New Times Hair is about to add hair extensions into their catalog

New Times Hair hair extension wholesale New Times Hair Human Hair Extension Manufacturer New Times Hair hair extension suppliers

Upon their global partners' demands, New Times Hair is about to add hair extensions to its merchandise and launch them in no time.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon their global partners' demands, and after six months of intense preparation, New Times Hair is about to add hair extension to its merchandise and launch them in no time. Excited?

New Times Hair is all set to dispatch the new hair extension in numerous categories to its global partners

New Times Hair has coped in the hair industry for over a decade, a well-known manufacturer, supplier, wholesaler, distributor, and retailer of various hair systems and wigs. Throughout the years, their focus has always been on non-surgical hair replacement system for men. They have developed a great rapport with local distributors, salon owners, and private users from over 200 countries.

Demands for female hair extension have been ever-increasing in recent years. More and more clients and partners worldwide have appealed to New Times Hair to put female hair extension online. After six months of preparation and the extra hours worked, New Times Hair is launching full range of wholesale hair extension on their official website, www.newtimeshair.com.

A full range of hair extension methods is available at New Times Hair, such as keratin, fusion, weft, tape-in, clip-in, etc. Whatever style or color that is seen or used somewhere in the world, New Times Hair has it in stock.

Never forget New Times Hair manufactures hair extension by trade. Just like ordering male hair replacement system, once the buyer has registered an account on the New Times Hair website, he will become a member and will be able to enjoy wholesale prices for any type of hair extension he orders.

For the latest updates and information about New Times Hair's essential products and services, please visit www.newtimeshair.com, or subscribe to get their latest update.

New Times Hair is a manufacturer, supplier, wholesaler, and retailer of hair replacement system based in China. All their products are made of 100% human hair collected from ethical sources worldwide. Their main products and services are as follows:

Hair Replacement Systems

Hair extensions

Hair toppers

Human hair wigs

And much more!

About New Times Hair

After over a decade of hard work, New Times Hair has developed long-term partnerships with over 2000 regular customers in over 220 countries. These regular customers are salon owners, local distributors, suppliers, and hairpiece retailers. New Times Hair also has a customization channel open to tailor-make hairpieces for any individual around the globe.

New Times Hair takes pride in providing top-tier quality hair replacement system of 100% human hair through their avant-garde technologies developed over the decade. Over the years of hard work, New Times Hair has developed a new supply system. The system has allowed them to keep every production stage under close control to reduce costs to a minimum. With the help of the new supply system, they can now provide their clients with the lowest possible price without compromising quality.

New Times Hair

tel:+8618661939293 (Phone)

info@newtimeshair.com (email)

New Hair Extension Collections for Long-Lasting & Strong-Attaching | New Times Hair