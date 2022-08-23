Task force announces State Water Plan public meetings - 8/22/2022

Page Content

​SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host three public meetings to discuss the state's ongoing efforts to update the State Water Plan. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) meetings will occur Aug. 24, 25 and 29.

The State Water Plan identifies critical water issues facing Illinois and recommends solutions.

"As part of a statewide task force of state agencies and stakeholders, including environmental groups and agriculture organizations, IDNR is leading the effort to review and revise the state's 40-year-old water plan," IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said.

As part of the process, members of the task force are hosting three public meetings to unveil the draft report, provide a brief report overview, and describe the feedback and review process. The meetings will take place at locations throughout the state and at varying times to maximize public participation. Each meeting will cover the same information, allowing participants to choose the location, date and time that best accommodates their schedules.

Meeting dates, times and locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Yorkville Public Library, Community Room, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

Thursday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John A. Logan College, Ivy Room (Room 104), 700 Logan College Drive, Carterville

Monday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Illinois Department of Agriculture Administrative Building auditorium, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield

Links to each meeting, call-in numbers and meeting passcodes, as well as a link to the draft State Water Plan, to be posted Aug. 24, can be found online at https://bit.ly/ILstatewaterplan. The website has additional information about the State Water Plan and provides links to older plans, task force meetings and previously held public outreach events.

Links to meeting recordings will be posted for anyone who is unable to attend the virtual meetings. Anyone who wishes to provide additional comments and input to the State Water Plan may do so by completing a feedback template online or it can be emailed to DNR.OWRPlanning@Illinois.gov. The template, available at the State Water Plan Task Force webpage, will be available until Sept. 30, 2022.