Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District now accepting applications for law clerk position (11/08/2018)

08 November 2018

Law Clerk Position

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District is accepting applications for the position of Law Clerk opening January 22, 2019. The minimum requirements for the position are graduation from an accredited law school with a juris doctorate and eligible to take or has taken the Missouri Bar Examination. Currently the starting salary is $49,116.

Those interested may submit a resumé, writing sample and law school transcript to Leana Shearer, Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO, 65806 or to leana.shearer@courts.mo.gov no later than December 10, 2018.

Newsroom - SD