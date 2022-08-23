InPlay launches NanoBeacon Config Tool for Mac OS
The launch of the Mac OS ver. of the tool enhances its leadership in programming-free Bluetooth technology and expands its user base to Mac OS-based developersIRVINE, CA, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InPlay has released a Mac OS version of its NanoBeacon configuration tool software. The award-winning NanoBeacon Bluetooth beacon system-on-chip, IN100, has attracted many developers and customers worldwide since its launch late last year. The ease of use and programming-free features offered by the technology eliminate the software development costs of BLE development, which significantly lowers the cost and barrier to entry for any developer who wants to try out their innovative ideas with Bluetooth connectivity technology. There are already many successful business cases using NanoBeacon technology as a connectivity solution to address various needs such as low power consumption, small size and low cost, especially for asset tracking and wireless sensor applications.
The recent launch of the Mac OS version of the NanoBeacon configuration tool further enhances its leadership in this programming-free Bluetooth technology and expands its user base from traditional Windows-based developers to Mac OS-based developers.
" We are very excited to release this Mac OS based NanoBeacon configuration tool software to the market. Since we launched the NanoBeacon tool software earlier this year, we have received many requests from the developer community for a Mac OS version of the tool, as many application developers use Mac OS as their development environment. The launch of the Mac OS version of the tool is our response to the developer community and customer requests. We have been doing our best to do the right thing for our developer community and market. We believe that adding support for Mac OS will further facilitate and inspire developers to create more interesting ideas and products using our award-winning NanoBeacon technology.” said Jason Wu, co-founder and CEO of InPlay.
The NanoBeacon Config Tool software can be downloaded from https://inplay-tech.com/nanobeacon-config-tool.
About NanoBeacon
NanoBeacon is a Bluetooth Beacon technology developed by InPlay with focus on active RFID and wireless sensor applications. It is a software programming free and configure-to-use solution. IN100 is the first of its kind in NanoBeacon product family and features small size (2.5mm x 2.5mm for DFN8 package and 3.0mm x 3.0mm for QFN18 package), low power, wide operating voltage, and wide operating temperature range. More product information is available at https://www.inplay-tech.com/in100.
About InPlay
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.
