Route 15 On-Ramp Delays in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who use Route 15 on-ramp from Route 1008 (New Columbia Road) are advised of delays tomorrow in White Deer Township, Union County, due to on-going construction in the area.

On Tuesday, August 23, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, new concrete beams will be delivered for the ongoing bridge replacement project on Route 1011 (Old Route 15). Motorists should expect periodic traffic stops for approximately 15 minutes at a time to allow for the delivery of the beams.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

