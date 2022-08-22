I-95, I-676 Lane Closure Next Week for Benjamin Franklin Bridge Inspection in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 676 motorists will encounter a lane closure in Philadelphia by the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) for a bridge inspection of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations and schedules are:

Monday, August 29, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard and the I-676 interchanges;

Tuesday, August 30, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to I-676;

Tuesday, August 30, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the I-676 ramp to southbound I-95; and

Thursday, September 1, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676 and the Girard Avenue interchanges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

