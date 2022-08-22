Submit Release
UPDATED Closure Area Extended for State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that State Route 66 is currently closed in both directions between the exits off of I-80 East and West (Exit 60) and the intersection of U.S. 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County due to a multi-vehicle crash.  

There is currently no detour and the estimated time to reopen has been extended to 9:00 p.m. but subject to change.  Motorists should use caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.


