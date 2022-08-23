TORQ Sports Looks to Create More Recruiting Possibilities in L.A. City Section with Debut Showcase Event
TORQ Sports looks too close the disparity of opportunities for players at public institutions via affordable showcases and tools to help athletes build a brand.CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 26th TORQ Sports sponsored the L.A. City Section Showcase. Hosted by head baseball coaches Matt Mowry (Birmingham) and Josh Lienhard (El Camino Real Charter High School) at Birmingham Community Charter High School, the event provided 60 of the best players in the LA City Section with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills. The event consisted of an afternoon of conditioning, defensive work, and batting practice, followed by a scrimmage. Coaches from Cal State LA, Loyola Marymount, Cal State Northridge, and Vanguard University were on hand to evaluate the talent.
The Southern California amateur athletic landscape has drastically changed over the past decade, as enrollment and investment in athletics at nonpublic institutions have risen. This rise has consequently led to a drop in enrollment and athletic success in the Los Angeles City Section (when compared to nonpublic counterparts). TORQ Sports wants to change that disparity.
Talent is not the only component necessary to be recruited at the next level. Athletes must build out a brand to be seen. The resources to build a brand individually are increasingly expensive. If a high school program isn’t providing the costly tools (technology, social media services, etc) to build a brand, the onus falls on the athlete themselves. And it’s not easy for athletes to personally acquire the necessary film equipment, editing software, and the expertise necessary to produce an outstanding highlight reel that will set the athlete apart.
With such an extensive recruiting process, many athletes are left behind without the resources to get the attention they deserve. President and founder of TORQ Sports, Jake Baer, created TORQ Sports to make this process more approachable to athletes and their families. Baer described the role of TORQ Sports by saying: “We are the first company to cover all aspects of amateur athletics in house. From recruiting to analytics, livestreaming to social media marketing, we do it all. This proprietary pipeline is on the cutting edge of the industry and enhances the experience of every athlete, parent, and coach alike.” With low costs similar to that of providing a uniform for each athlete, TORQ provides high school programs with live streams of games, providing both families near and far the opportunity to watch their favorite players and teams––and athletes with the materials needed to get noticed by scouts.
In its first year of operation, TORQ Sports has already proved how much these services are needed. With remote live-stream technology, TORQ has provided a bevy of footage for athletes, which helps athletes build their brand so that they connect with coaches. This support has assisted in the college commitments of dozens of high school athletes. TORQ has also gained a strong social media following, averaging around a million views each week.
Along with an afternoon workout and scout exposure, TORQ also provided athletes at the showcase on Tuesday with free headshots and free streaming of the event. Baer stated that taking headshots for the athletes felt particularly important. “It allows the athletes an opportunity to brand and market themselves, have an individual moment, stand out in a crowd of recruiting, and put a face to the data that coaches and schools are pursuing them through.”
With showcases like the L.A. City Section Showcase––accessible and affordable player evaluations with the same quality video and data capabilities as prestigious showcases––TORQ Sports is addressing crucial gaps in high school sports. Just one of TORQ’s events can create loads of useful video content, metrics, and opportunities. By gathering talent within the L.A. City Section and providing said talent with resources to get solid looks from colleges, TORQ Sports’ events can attract more attention––and talented athletes––back into these section’s schools and expand their budgets and resources. These gaps are unfortunately not unique to the L.A. City Section, but with the unique flexibility and technology to scale and repeat these services, TORQ Sports is on a mission to close the competition and resource gaps nationwide. Expect many more “TORQ Day” showcases in the near future.
