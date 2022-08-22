Submit Release
Connecting Housing to Infrastructure

Third Round of CHIP

Thanks to the additional funds allocated to CHIP during the 2022 legislative session, Growth Management’s Housing Team is pleased to offer a third round of CHIP funding this July. With a total of $7.6 million available, there will be $4.1 million for utility connections and $3.5 million for waived system development charges.

Applications will be accepted in ZoomGrants beginning on July 11, and will close on August 26. To ensure equitable distribution of funds, applications outside of Seattle/King County will be given prioritization. Third round funding requests are limited to $1.0 million per project. The following link will take you to our updated CHIP Guidelines. Unfunded jurisdictions from rounds one and two will need to reapply to seek funding.

Application Workshop

A CHIP application workshop was held on Tuesday July 19. Select one of the following links to see the workshop Q&A or to see the workshop power point presentation. For further information, contact Eric Guida, CHIP Program Manager, at eric.guida@commerce.wa.gov or 360-725-3044.

