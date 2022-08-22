A new Middle Housing Team has been created in Growth Management Services. The team will help cities encourage new moderate-density housing options. Such housing is sometimes called “missing middle” or “middle-scale”, and refers to housing that is in-between the scale of single-family houses and high-density multifamily buildings.

Planning for moderate density housing can lead to increased housing supplies and diversity, something our state has been working hard to improve. While this type of housing is common in older cities, it has seen little development in recent years.