Sen. Jeanie Riddle Congratulates City of Silex for Receiving a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant

Senator Jeanie Riddle Congratulates City of Silex for Receiving a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jeanie Riddle, R-Callaway County, congratulates the City of Silex for receiving a Clean Water Engineering Report Grant through the Clean Water State Revolving program.

As part of the grant, the city will receive $62,500 to assess and identify important wastewater improvement needs designed to benefit public health and meet water quality regulations. In addition, the city will use the grant to determine the overall status of its wastewater treatment system and guide future improvement projects.

“I am incredibly thankful to see the City of Silex receive funding through this important grant program” said Sen. Riddle. “Safe drinking water and functioning wastewater systems play a vital role in the overall health of our communities. Through this grant, the City of Silex will be able to ensure its citizens continue to receive access to these important services for many years to come.”

