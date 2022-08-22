Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,833 in the last 365 days.

CDCR Announces Potential Data Breach Impacting Incarcerated Population, External Stakeholders

Breach included medical information

No current evidence suggests misuse of data

Department has sent notices to those impacted

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced a potential data breach that included medical information on people who were tested for COVID-19 in the department from June 2020 through January 2022, including staff, visitors, and others. It did not include COVID testing information for the incarcerated population.

The potential breach was discovered in early 2022, following routine maintenance on one of our information systems. The breach also potentially included other medical information for a portion of the incarcerated population going as far back as 2008, as well as some financial information.

Following the discovery of the potential breach, department staff took immediate action, and suspended all of the affected systems. The department also notified authorities, and began a multi-agency investigation that concluded this summer.

At this time and as a result of our forensic analysis, CDCR does not have any collaborating evidence which suggests the data exposed has been compromised or misused. Out of an abundance of caution, the department is notifying all potentially impacted parties, and has also set up toll-free numbers for anyone who may have been impacted.

These numbers will be staffed during business hours Monday-Friday for the next 90 days:

  • For general public/staff: (888) 661-2471
  • For currently or formerly incarcerated: (888) 661-2467

CDCR has provided public service announcements in both English and Spanish as well as a frequently asked questions resource: https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/family-resources/2022/08/22/potential-data-breach

CDCR takes this matter very seriously and regrets this happened. We have changed our procedures and practices to limit the risk of any future breaches, including discontinuing the use of the platform that suffered the security breach. We are committed to transparency as we move forward with these increased data security measures.

###

You just read:

CDCR Announces Potential Data Breach Impacting Incarcerated Population, External Stakeholders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.