Popular Cleveland DJ helps raise awareness for Shaker Heights OH dog park
Local wedding and event DJ supports neighborhood causes
My favorite contest was the best impersonation of a dog by a human. Some sounded so real that dogs began barking and howling in response.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivan Moore, owner of Synapse Entertainment, makes weddings a cornerstone of his Cleveland DJ company. But when he’s not behind the console at those lifetime events, he’s out in his community raising awareness for good causes. This summer, Moore engaged the crowd and provided summer music sounds at the First Dog Days of Shaker Festival.
— Ivan Moore
Co-sponsored by the Shaker Heights Development Corporation, the inaugural event provided an afternoon of socializing for dogs as well as their human companions. Canines competed in agility and obstacle courses, cooled off in splash pools and enjoyed dog ice cream treats. There was even an award for best dressed pooch. Special guests included David Weiss, Mayor of Shaker Heights, and the Shaker Heights Police K9 Unit. In addition to the furry fun, Dog Days of Shaker gave organizers an opportunity for garnering enthusiasm from residents for a dog park at the corner of Lee and Hampstead Roads.
While he currently doesn’t have a dog, Moore grew up with dachshunds. He became involved with the festival through his taekwondo instructor who was an organizer. “It was a blast,” says Moore. “My favorite contest was the best impersonation of a dog by a human. Some sounded so real that dogs began barking and howling in response.”
Moore is from suburban Maryland just outside of Washington, DC. He lived in the Cleveland area from 2006 to 2009 when his wife was in a training fellowship. Before moving back to Ohio, the Cleveland wedding DJ was involved with Stride & Thrive Run/Walk, a race sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Kelly Gynecologic Service to raise awareness and money to fight cancers that affect women. Moore also served as DJ at the annual silent auction and dance for the Feynman School in Potomac, Maryland.
Moore got his start in the entertainment business as a DJ at WRTC-FM in PIttsburgh and WRUW-FM in Cleveland. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, he and his wife decided to return to the Cleveland area and make it their home. “We love northeast Ohio and are here for the long haul,” says Moore.
“Shaker Heights gives our family everything we wanted,” explains Moore. “There are amazing, classic houses in a progressive, diverse community. It has green space as well as plenty of places to shop and eat. One of our favorites is the Van Aken District. Shaker is close to all Cleveland has to offer, but also has access to the highway.”
In addition to providing entertainment, Moore also offers clients lighting for Cleveland weddings, private parties, corporate events, and fundraisers. He is one of the few DJs in Ohio to offer the state-of-the-art Astera Pixel Tube dance lights.
Says Moore, “My new dance lights have become prominent in many music videos. They can bounce to the beat and show many colors and patterns, delighting guests and adding excitement to any event, especially during dancing. They even look great without dancing. And since they’re battery operated, they can be put anywhere without wires or cables.”
To book Synapse Entertainment, visit the website, call (216) 710-6100, or email dj@synapseentertainment.com.
