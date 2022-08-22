The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Releases a Buyer’s Guide on Alaskan Birch Wood Bowls
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Alaskan Bowl Company has released a guide on purchasing Alaskan Birch Wood Bowls, including information on how the bowls are crafted, wood bowl care, and bowl uses.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company continues a 150-year American tradition of utilizing milled wooden bowls from Alaska for home use. The Alaskan company has been crafting American Birch hardwood bowls for Alaskan locals and visitors since 1991. The Great Alaskan Bowl Company selects freshly cut birch trees for every bowl and uses equipment that was designed from machinery developed in the 1800s. The bowls are designed for easy storage, beautiful displays, versatile kitchen use, and more.
Each bowl is individually sanded, inspected, and branded before being hand-dipped in block oil. The Great Alaskan Bowl Company’s unique production steps for their wooden bowls create one-piece Alaskan Birch bowls that are both functional and attractive. If taken care of properly, the bowl will age well over time, developing a warm, rich patina that will last for generations.
The guide provides an extensive bowl care guide to help new buyers preserve their new hardwood bowls and keep them looking beautiful for years to come. This includes instructions on:
• Seasoning wood bowls before first-time use
• Occasionally oiling bowls with food-safe block oils (like The Great Alaskan Bowl Company’s Homewood Block Oil)
• Proper hand washing and drying techniques after use
• Preventing fading and sun damage for laser engraved products
• Maintaining lacquered bowls designed for decorative use only
• Using Knotty but Nice bowls for snacks and other dry goods
The buyer’s guide also provides sizing information, providing buyers with ideas on how to use their new bowls and a general guideline on what can fit inside.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is an Alaskan-based company that provides unique products, including Alaskan Birch hardwood bowls. They carry several products that can be used as great gifts, restaurant bowls, holiday displays, and home meals. Each product is uniquely crafted and high quality to last for a long time. People interested in getting unique Alaskan products can visit The Great Alaskan Bowl Company website to learn more.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is an Alaskan-based company that provides unique products, including Alaskan Birch hardwood bowls. They carry several products that can be used as great gifts, restaurant bowls, holiday displays, and home meals. Each product is uniquely crafted and high quality to last for a long time. People interested in getting unique Alaskan products can visit The Great Alaskan Bowl Company website to learn more.
