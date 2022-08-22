CREWBLAST App Poised to Become the “Ride Sharing App for Billionaires” as Pilot Shortage Continues
EINPresswire.com/ -- CREWBLAST, the technology-based aircraft staffing company, has seen its growth surge as a pilot shortage around the world continues to stress the aviation industry. As demand for travel continues to grow from pandemic- era lows, commercial airlines are struggling to keep pace with demand and simply don’t have enough staff to crew their flights.
In situations like these the commercial airliners often seek to recruit qualified pilots from the private or corporate aviation industry, luring them with more a more fixed schedule and good benefits despite a lower rate in pay. The result is a lack of corporate pilots to staff private and charter aircraft.
“We’ve seen demand really skyrocket on the platform,” said CREWBLAST President Timothy Griffin. “With CREWBLAST, private aircraft can get their staffing needs met faster and more efficiently than ever before, and its proving to be critical for many operators and aircraft owners now more than ever.”
For the ultra-wealthy and private corporate travelers, CREWBLAST is turning into a sort of “ride sharing app” like service. When needing to staff a last-minute trip, users open the app, enter their itinerary details and can send a blast out to all available crew who can respond instantaneously to the request.
CREWBLAST, which launched last year, already operates around the globe. In addition to their staffing app, they regularly release industry data on their website, such as prevailing staffing rates and top aircraft type requests. The app is currently available in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores. For more information on their flight contractor data please visit www.crewblast.co.
ABOUT CREWBLAST
CREWBLAST is a technology-first private aviation staffing company founded in 2021. The company aims to staff all private aviation crew needs within minutes using its database of highly qualified pilots and flight attendants combined with its proprietary technology that can be accessed around the world. The CREWBLAST app is available on the Google and Apple App stores for free download. For more information, please visit www.crewblast.co.
