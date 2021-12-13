New Aircraft Staffing Solution CREWBLAST Poised to Disrupt Industry
Contract Flight CrewNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREWBLAST, a new technology-based aircraft staffing company, announced its official launch today, seeking to streamline the process of staffing private aviation crews. Private aviation has experienced record growth in recent years, in part fueled by the pandemic, but the industry has not been immune to the labor shortages currently effecting businesses across the country. In addition, staffing for aviation companies has always been challenging given certain regulatory requirements that can apply such as mandatory crew rest as well as the need for qualified and trained personnel.
Historically, staffing has been arranged by agencies that operate rather slowly and are often incapable of keeping pace with the needs or wants of private aviation customers. CREWBLAST aims to change that by using a revolutionary approach: their system has a database of highly qualified pilots and flight attendants that have registered for their system and downloaded their crew app. When an operator is in need of staffing, a “Blast” is sent via push notification directly to the mobile devices of all crew members needed who can respond immediately, resulting in incredibly fast and accurate crew staffing.
“The old way of staffing just wasn’t working well for the aviation industry,” commented CREWBLAST President Timothy Griffin. “We knew there was a better way to do it by harnessing technology. Everyone carries a phone today, so that means we have a direct line to our entire database of personnel at the push of a button. Just last week we crewed a flight that needed last minute pilots in under 10 minutes…that is what we are striving for.”
CREWBLAST’s technology works around the world, and the app is currently available in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.
ABOUT CREWBLAST
CREWBLAST is a technology-first private aviation staffing company founded in 2021. The company aims to staff all private aviation crew needs within minutes using its database of highly qualified pilots and flight attendants combined with its proprietary technology that can be accessed around the world. The CREWBLAST app is available on the Google and Apple App stores for free download. For more information, please visit www.crewblast.co .
CrewBlast, LLC
email us here
Timothy Griffin