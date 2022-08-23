American Journalist Ed Gordon Set to Moderate Equal Justice Now’s National Panel to Discuss Future of Bail Reform

A National Bail Reform Panel Discussion

Core, civil rights issue, addressed by a diverse panel of experts and leaders in the space

We will continue to advocate for Black lives that deserve equal justice under bail reform law to ensure that all bails are treated equally and are based on the crime & not the race of the offender.” — Benjamin Crump

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to a schedule conflict, Bakari Sellers will no longer be moderating the panel and American TV Journalists, Ed Gordon will now be moderating alongside strategic partner, famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump (panel Host). The forum will take place on August 25th, at 1:00pm, in the Granville M. Sawyer Auditorium on the campus of Texas Southern University (TSU).

The Panel line-up, consisting of Host, Attorney Benjamin Crump, TV Correspondent, Ed Gordon (panel moderator), former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, current Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP Houston President Bishop James Dixon, Attorney Ken Good, Founder of the Think Watts Foundation Stix, Attorney Letitia Quinones, Judge Ronnisha Bowman, CEO of Victims Rights Reform Council, Michelle Esquenzi, Attorney Dominique Calhoun, and social media influencer and community activist Mr. Checkpoint.

Bail reform has become a controversial topic in recent months. Proponents of removing cash bail and those in favor of retaining cash bail often engage in the exchange in constructive criticism on social media and legislatures across the country. While critics and proponents broadly agree that the criminal justice system needs reform, bail remains a critically Important issue. Bail reform is a core issue of EJN's work. This panel is an opportunity to bring together some of the nation's leading voices to examine the issue.

EJN is proud to partner with TSU, a Historically Black University, to bring this conversation into the heart of a systematically disadvantaged community by the current criminal justice system. The next generation of socially aware and engaged Americans are on college campuses nationwide. Home of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, TSU is building on a long history of social engagement by hosting the panel discussion.

About Equal Justice Now

Equal Justice Now is a social and civil rights organization focusing on the core issues of civil rights, police reform, and bail reform. Equal Justice Now also unites individuals into a collective of people by sharing the burdens of false accusations, guilt before innocence, and ultimately wrongful incarceration – seeking to correct the wrongs of systemic failures in our criminal justice system.

For media inquiries, contact: Erica@ehillentertainment.com

For more information about EJN, visit: equaljusticenow.org