Discover Healthcare Heroes Through the Ages: New Children’s Book Celebrates Historical Women in the Medical Field
This collective biography tells the stories of real women scientists like Dr. Angella Ferguson, Tu Youyou, and Dr. Gerty Cori.
New Picture Book in Award-Winning Science Wide Open Series Shows Elementary Schoolers How Diverse Women Have Changed Lives Through Healthcare Innovations
Women in Medicine is full of inspiring stories about pioneering women in healthcare. I recommend it for all the curious kids in your life!”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered how medical advances happen? Women scientists and doctors have, over the centuries, played a large––if largely unrecognized––role in healthcare innovations.
— Cameron Ogg, Ph.D., St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Science Naturally is excited to announce the release of Women in Medicine, the fifth book in the Science Wide Open series. Readers will learn about pioneering women who have often gone unacknowledged, such as Dr. Angella Ferguson, who created the first test for Sickle Cell Disease; Tu YouYou, who discovered a cure for malaria; and Dr. Helen Taussig, who developed a technique to treat infants born with heart defects.
In Women in Medicine, readers explore women throughout history who have used their skills and observations to advance the field of medicine. Their achievements, including lifesaving research into diabetes and better treatment for patients in hospitals, will show young scientists the incredible power of curiosity and caring. Concepts covered in Women in Medicine include the heartbeat, blood cells, preventative healthcare, and more!
“I learn something new every time I read a book in the Science Wide Open series,” says Cameron Ogg, Ph.D., from the Department of Developmental Neurobiology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. “Women in Medicine is full of inspiring stories about pioneering women in healthcare. I recommend it for all the curious kids in your life!”
The Science Wide Open series is written for children ages 7–10, but it’s enjoyed by parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists alike. All books in the series have been fully funded through highly successful Kickstarter campaigns, bringing in a total of over 3,600 backers eager to support quality STEM books that are accessible and inspiring.
This is one of three new books joining the existing titles in the series. The two additional new titles are Women in Engineering and Women in Botany. All three books will be released simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions in September. Spanish ebook and paperback editions will be available in Spring 2023 as Las mujeres en la medicina, Las mujeres en la ingeniería, and Las mujeres en la botánica.
The first three books that launched this series include Women in Biology, Women in Chemistry, and Women in Physics. They are available in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions. Spanish ebooks and paperbacks are also available as Las mujeres en la biología, Las mujeres en la química, and Las mujeres en la física.
Creating educational materials that inspire children to learn more about STEM topics is a large part of Science Naturally’s mission. Each book in the Science Wide Open series has a companion Teacher’s Guide, available for free download. Complete with hands-on activities, discussion questions, and supplemental information, the Guides are an invaluable resource for parents, librarians, and educators.
In addition, two brand new coloring books are available as the essential companions to the Science Wide Open series. Test your knowledge in the Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, which features art from the first three Science Wide Open books. Then, let your imagination go wild as you customize the More Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, full of illustrations from books four through six of the Science Wide Open series.
Mary Wissinger is the author of the entire Science Wide Open series and the My First Science Textbook series. A former teacher, she lives with her family in St. Louis, MO. More information about her can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. She is the illustrator of the entire Science Wide Open series. A talented artist and storyteller, Danielle lives in São Paulo, Brazil. More information on her can be found at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Women in Medicine
Ages 7-10 • 8.25” x 8.25” • 40 pages
Hardback: 978-1-938492-55-6
Paperback: 978-1-938492-56-3
eBook: 978-1-938492-57-0
