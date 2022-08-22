Submit Release
Henderson Road to Close This Weekend for Local Trail Project in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Henderson Road is scheduled to close between Church Road and Saulin Boulevard in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, from 11:00 PM, Friday, August 26, through 5:00 AM, Monday, August 29, for construction activities under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists are directed to use Church Road, South Gulph Road, and U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This county-owned project consists of improving mobility for the traveling public along the Chester Valley Trail.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

Henderson, 8-22.PNG


