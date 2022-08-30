New Book in the Award-Winning Science Wide Open Series Introduces Elementary Schoolers to Incredible Women Engineers
This collective biography tells the stories of real women scientists like Sandra Cauffman, Huang Daopo, and Dr. Treena Livingston.
Science Naturally Publishes a STEM Picture Book that Celebrates How Diverse Women Throughout History Have Changed Lives Through Innovation
Children with different backgrounds and interests will be excited to learn how impactful a career in this field can be. What an inspiring way to discover that engineers transform ideas into reality!”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do the Brooklyn Bridge, cotton fabric, and the Hubble Space Telescope have in common? They’re all made possible because of amazing women scientists in the field of engineering.
— Kelly Dooley, Executive Director and CEO of the ITEEA
Science Naturally is excited to announce the release of Women in Engineering, the fourth book in the Science Wide Open series. Discover pioneering female engineers who have often gone unrecognized, such as Emily Warren Roebling, who was the chief engineer building the Brooklyn Bridge; Huang Daopo, who built machines to make fabric; and Sandra Cauffman, who managed the production of the Hubble Space Telescope.
Women in Engineering teaches readers all about the field alongside women who, throughout time and place, have used creative problem solving to improve and connect the world. This story of invention and discovery is a fun way to show kids that engineering can help bring their imaginations to life. Concepts covered in Women in Engineering include the different branches of engineering, frequency hopping signals, satellites, construction, biomaterials, and more!
As Kelly Dooley, Executive Director and CEO of the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association says, “Engineers are essential to every aspect of our society. Children with different backgrounds and interests will be excited to learn how impactful a career in this field can be. What an inspiring way to discover that engineers transform ideas into reality!”
The Science Wide Open series is written for children ages 7–10, but it’s enjoyed by parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists alike. All books in the series have been fully funded through highly successful Kickstarter campaigns, bringing in a total of over 3,600 backers eager to support quality STEM books that are accessible and inspiring.
This is one of three new books joining the existing titles in the Science Wide Open series. The two additional new titles are Women in Medicine and Women in Botany. All three books will be released simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions in September. Spanish ebook and paperback editions will be available in Spring 2023 as Las mujeres en la ingeniería, Las mujeres en la medicina, and Las mujeres en la botánica.
The first three books that launched this series include Women in Biology, Women in Chemistry, and Women in Physics. They are available in hardback, paperback, and ebook editions. Spanish ebooks and paperbacks are also available as Las mujeres en la biología, Las mujeres en la química, and Las mujeres en la física.
Creating educational materials that inspire children to learn more about STEM topics is a large part of Science Naturally’s mission. Each book in the Science Wide Open series has a companion Teacher’s Guide, available for free download. Complete with hands-on activities, discussion questions, and supplemental information, the Guides are an invaluable resource for parents, librarians, and educators.
In addition, two brand new coloring books are available as the essential companions to the Science Wide Open series. Test your knowledge in the Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, which features art from the first three Science Wide Open books. Then, let your imagination go wild as you customize the More Women in Science Coloring and Activity Book, full of illustrations from books four through six of the Science Wide Open series.
Mary Wissinger is the author of the entire Science Wide Open series and the My First Science Textbook series. A former teacher, she lives with her family in St. Louis, MO. More information about her can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. She is the illustrator of the entire Science Wide Open series. A talented artist and storyteller, Danielle lives in São Paulo, Brazil. More information on her can be found at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
