Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on two regulations

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 6 online, at public meetings or by mailing Game and Fish.

8/22/2022 5:55:02 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on the following regulations:

  • Chapter 44 — Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
  • Chapter 60 — Regulation Governing Greater Sage Grouse Raised on Private Game Bird Farms

Game and Fish is hosting eight public meetings about the regulation proposals:
 
Date Time City Location
Aug. 22 6 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
Aug. 24  6 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
Aug. 24 6 p.m. Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
Aug. 25 5 p.m. Casper  Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Pinedale  Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
Aug. 30 5:30  p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
Sept. 6 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
Sept. 7 6 p.m. Cody Park County Library 

 


Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 6 online, at public meetings or by mailing: 


Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604 


Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their November 2022 meeting in Green River.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

