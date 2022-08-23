Proven Media Expands Team With Kaylie Tyrrell
Top cannabis public relations and marketing firm grows with new publicity coordinator
We’re excited to have Kaylie join our Arizona office as we broaden our agency offerings to better support the growing needs of our clients and the industry as a whole, ”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a national public relations firm specializing in marketing and communications for the legal cannabis industry, today announced the addition of new team member Kaylie Tyrrell as publicity coordinator. Tyrrell will apply her passion for customer relations to support brand development, event promotion, and creative execution at Proven Media.
— Neko Catanzaro, President of Proven Media
Tyrrell, a recent communications graduate of the University of Arkansas and an Alpha Chi Omega, led numerous volunteer and philanthropic efforts at her sorority. Tyrrell will apply her strong interpersonal skills, media background, and firsthand dispensary retail experience, to serve the agency’s growing client base.
“We’re excited to have Kaylie join our Arizona office as we broaden our agency offerings to better support the growing needs of our clients and the industry as a whole, ” said Neko Catanzaro, president of Proven Media.
Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the country. For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media
