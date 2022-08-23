Submit Release
Proven Media Expands Team With Kaylie Tyrrell

Kaylie Tyrrell, publicity coordinator at Proven Media, received her degree in Communications from the University of Arkansas. She will support brand development, event promotion, and creative execution at the agency.

Top cannabis public relations and marketing firm grows with new publicity coordinator

We’re excited to have Kaylie join our Arizona office as we broaden our agency offerings to better support the growing needs of our clients and the industry as a whole, ”
— Neko Catanzaro, President of Proven Media
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a national public relations firm specializing in marketing and communications for the legal cannabis industry, today announced the addition of new team member Kaylie Tyrrell as publicity coordinator. Tyrrell will apply her passion for customer relations to support brand development, event promotion, and creative execution at Proven Media.

Tyrrell, a recent communications graduate of the University of Arkansas and an Alpha Chi Omega, led numerous volunteer and philanthropic efforts at her sorority. Tyrrell will apply her strong interpersonal skills, media background, and firsthand dispensary retail experience, to serve the agency’s growing client base.

“We’re excited to have Kaylie join our Arizona office as we broaden our agency offerings to better support the growing needs of our clients and the industry as a whole, ” said Neko Catanzaro, president of Proven Media.

Proven Media, named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, navigates its varied roster of cannabis organizations through the ever-changing compliance regulations of the industry. Known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion, Proven Media represents many private and publicly-traded cannabis companies across the country. For information, visit provenmedia.com.

About Proven Media

Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly-traded cannabis companies. Named among the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms” by the New York Observer, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.

Dina Giovale
Proven Media
+1 602-421-3724
